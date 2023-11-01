Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 54,685 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,610,000. Activision Blizzard makes up 1.7% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.42. 7,323,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,306,210. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.94 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.32.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

