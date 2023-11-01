Harvey Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 2.1% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after acquiring an additional 97,835,283 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,573,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,168,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.89%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

