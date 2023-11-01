HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,759 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $67.19. 7,974,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,083,391. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.42. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

