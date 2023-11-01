Head to Head Survey: GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yum! Brands and GEN Restaurant Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yum! Brands 0 9 8 0 2.47 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Yum! Brands presently has a consensus price target of $145.16, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 180.05%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Yum! Brands.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yum! Brands $6.84 billion 4.97 $1.33 billion $4.94 24.56 GEN Restaurant Group $163.73 million 1.69 $10.28 million N/A N/A

This table compares Yum! Brands and GEN Restaurant Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yum! Brands has higher revenue and earnings than GEN Restaurant Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Yum! Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Yum! Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Yum! Brands and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yum! Brands 20.31% -16.16% 24.09% GEN Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yum! Brands beats GEN Restaurant Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yum! Brands



Yum! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products. The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to Yum! Brands, Inc. in May 2002. Yum! Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About GEN Restaurant Group



GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

