Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.44

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 94971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HTLD. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38. The company has a market capitalization of $930.97 million, a PE ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,558.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,924.86. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 5,163 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $78,993.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,043 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 171,366 shares of company stock worth $2,550,600. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

