HLS Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:HLTRF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLTRF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 8,701 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 9,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.
HLTRF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on HLS Therapeutics from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of HLS Therapeutics from C$15.00 to C$12.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.
HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
