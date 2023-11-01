Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Trimmed by Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,550 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 99,910.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,886,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $437,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $349,081,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $379,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,700 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.8 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.81. 779,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $186.02 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. The company has a market cap of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.77.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

