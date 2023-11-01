Horizen Price Hits $9.38 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00026523 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $134.01 million and approximately $6.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00081248 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000158 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,294,194 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

