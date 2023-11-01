HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Issues Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.11 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC stock opened at $36.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. HSBC has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HSBC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.21) to GBX 722 ($8.79) in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 800 ($9.73) to GBX 825 ($10.04) in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.49) to GBX 820 ($9.98) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HSBC by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $10,465,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

