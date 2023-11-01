Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,771 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.16% of KLA worth $103,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in KLA by 118.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ KLAC traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $307.30 and a 52-week high of $520.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

