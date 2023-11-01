Insider Buying: Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Purchases 21,000 Shares of Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $297,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,344.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Overstock.com Stock Down 0.1 %

OSTK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.22. Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $39.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSTK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 48.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Overstock.com by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 40.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Further Reading

