Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Sells 2,288 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $417,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.88. The company had a trading volume of 256,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,951. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.19. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.28 and a 52-week high of $192.33.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.26%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

