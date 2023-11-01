Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ: PTEN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/25/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/17/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

10/16/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

10/9/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

10/5/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $23.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

9/6/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/2/2023 – Patterson-UTI Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.54. 2,959,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,917. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.04.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy Inc alerts:

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 514,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,277,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,308,338.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.