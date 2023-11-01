Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 56,314 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 763% compared to the average volume of 6,527 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $24.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.51. 15,095,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,416. The firm has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200 day moving average of $177.78. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

