IOTA (MIOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $468.52 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. IOTA has a market capitalization of $468.52 million and $12.21 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005154 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,999,852,696 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

