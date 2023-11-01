iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.8% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,897,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,690 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after purchasing an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after buying an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after buying an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. 7,974,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,083,391. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $58.06 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

