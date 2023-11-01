iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $63.51

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.51 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 686145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.44.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,963,000 after buying an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,303,000 after buying an additional 411,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after buying an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.