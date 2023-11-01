iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 73.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $239.56. The stock had a trading volume of 32,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,319. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $213.56 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.22.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.