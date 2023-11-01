Jardine Cycle & Carriage (OTCMKTS:JCYGY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (OTCMKTS:JCYGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.85 and last traded at $41.60. Approximately 2,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 1,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.94.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.43.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the automotive, financial services, heavy equipment, mining, construction and energy, agribusiness, infrastructure and logistics, information technology, and property businesses in Indonesia and internationally. It manufactures, distributes, and retails motor vehicles; and provides aftersales services, as well as manufactures and distributes automotive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jardine Cycle & Carriage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.