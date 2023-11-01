JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX) Trading Up 1.1%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BATS:BBAX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.02 and last traded at $43.82. Approximately 1,169,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $43.33.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAX. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,011,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,527,000 after acquiring an additional 244,555 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,247,000 after acquiring an additional 154,705 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF by 721.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,926 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,499,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia Pacific ex-Japan ETF (BBAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed-market Asian countries, excluding Japan. BBAX was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

