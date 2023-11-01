Julie McEwan Purchases 28,986 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 28,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,927.62 ($5,996.13).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hostmore alerts:

On Friday, September 29th, Julie McEwan acquired 34,555 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,837.70 ($5,886.71).

On Thursday, August 31st, Julie McEwan acquired 31,348 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £5,015.68 ($6,103.29).

Hostmore Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:MORE traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.95 ($0.22). 5,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,523. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £22.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.