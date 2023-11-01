Julie McEwan Purchases 28,986 Shares of Hostmore plc (LON:MORE) Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2023

Hostmore plc (LON:MOREGet Free Report) insider Julie McEwan purchased 28,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £4,927.62 ($5,996.13).

Julie McEwan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 29th, Julie McEwan acquired 34,555 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,837.70 ($5,886.71).
  • On Thursday, August 31st, Julie McEwan acquired 31,348 shares of Hostmore stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £5,015.68 ($6,103.29).

Hostmore Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:MORE traded up GBX 0.70 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 17.95 ($0.22). 5,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,523. Hostmore plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10.80 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.30). The stock has a market cap of £22.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Hostmore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hostmore (LON:MORE)

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.