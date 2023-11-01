Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.20

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.32 ($0.02), with a volume of 434951 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.33 ($0.02).
Kanabo Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of £8.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.50 and a beta of 2.81.
Kanabo Group Company Profile
Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; and operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store.
