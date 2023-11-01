Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kennametal Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMT stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 380,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.89. Kennametal has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KMT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,982.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennametal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kennametal by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,646,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,384,000 after buying an additional 3,328,786 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,739,000 after acquiring an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kennametal by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kennametal by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,813,000 after purchasing an additional 133,553 shares during the period.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

