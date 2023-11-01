Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Kforce has increased its dividend by an average of 18.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 40.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kforce to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Kforce Stock Performance

KFRC stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.88. Kforce has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Kforce had a return on equity of 38.33% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kforce will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Kforce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Kforce by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KFRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kforce from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

