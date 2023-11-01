KOK Price Tops $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. KOK has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KOK

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00704394 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,547,874.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

