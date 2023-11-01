Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Lake Resources NL (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Free Report) fell 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 97,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 432,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Lake Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Lake Resources Company Profile

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina, Australia, and the United States. The company's flagship project is the Kachi lithium brine project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. It also explores for minerals. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

