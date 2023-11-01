Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.16

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.16 and last traded at $27.30, with a volume of 326684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lazard from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lazard from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lazard from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lazard currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Get Lazard alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAZ

Lazard Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Lazard had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently -169.49%.

Institutional Trading of Lazard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,191,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 668.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 681,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,794,000 after acquiring an additional 592,448 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 6,544.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 480,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 473,258 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lazard by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.