LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT) Shares Up 0%

LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.45 and last traded at $32.41. Approximately 25,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 21,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.
LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (NYSEARCA:LSAT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.
About LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF
The LeaderShares AlphaFactor Tactical Focused ETF (LSAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in US stocks selected by multiple factors. The fund employs a risk overlay to overweight money-market securities during riskier periods.
