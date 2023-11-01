Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,199,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,209. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 135.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

