Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43. 46,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 46,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55.

About Lithium Chile

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.

