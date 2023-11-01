Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36. Approximately 9,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Loncor Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market cap of C$52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.