Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.27. 331,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LPX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 880 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.