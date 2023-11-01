LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.68-$0.70 EPS.

Shares of LXP stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 405,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,525. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 238.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 87,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 392,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

