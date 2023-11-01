Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 304 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $141.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.48 and a 12-month high of $188.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

