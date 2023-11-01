Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Financial

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MBUU. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.97. 153,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,558. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.95. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.58.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

