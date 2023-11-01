Markel Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 632,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Markel Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Lowe’s Companies worth $142,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 40,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 148,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,423,000 after purchasing an additional 39,033 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 565,360 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $127,602,000 after buying an additional 13,944 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.96.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LOW traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.71. 289,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,557. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.24.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

