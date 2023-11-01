Markel Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Markel Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 416,000 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of SEI Investments worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 25.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $153,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 25,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $1,532,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 43,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $2,597,566.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,227,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,772,922.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,000 shares of company stock worth $7,749,881 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SEI Investments from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.74. 14,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,830. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.42. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $476.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

