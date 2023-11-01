Markel Group Inc. Has $16.46 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $16,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE CCK traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.25. 52,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $96.35.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.73. Crown had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Insider Activity at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

About Crown

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.