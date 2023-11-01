Markel Group Inc. Purchases 107,389 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 546.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,389 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of LPL Financial worth $27,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,303,521.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $227.25. The stock had a trading volume of 51,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,594. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average is $219.57. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $179.00 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.90.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

