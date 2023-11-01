Markel Group Inc. Sells 200,000 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Markel Group Inc. lowered its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,614,000 after acquiring an additional 61,478 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after buying an additional 285,326 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,303,000 after buying an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,948,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,025,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,830,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,388,000 after acquiring an additional 440,606 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 56,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.