MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. MasTec also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $113.27.

MasTec Price Performance

MasTec stock traded down $11.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.80. 3,439,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,791. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $94.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MasTec has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -292.69 and a beta of 1.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MasTec

In other MasTec news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $95,038.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 139.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

