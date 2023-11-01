Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.70. Materion also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Materion Stock Up 7.0 %

Materion stock traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.78. The company had a trading volume of 63,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.10. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $64.89 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Materion had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Materion in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Materion from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Materion

In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $34,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,018.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 948.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Materion during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Materion by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Materion during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

