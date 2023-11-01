MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) Trading Down 4.1%

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.41. Approximately 1,135 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

MedAvail Trading Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.34.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.06) earnings per share for the quarter. MedAvail had a negative net margin of 192.97% and a negative return on equity of 218.10%. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDVL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MedAvail during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MedAvail during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MedAvail by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 32,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MedAvail during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,572,000.

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, and kiosk solutions in the United States and Canada. It offers a pharmacy technology solution, including the MedAvail MedCenter, which enables on-site pharmacy in medical clinics, retail store locations, employer sites with and without onsite clinics, and other location where onsite prescription dispensing is desired, as well as establishes an audio-visual connection to a live pharmacist enabling prescription drug dispensing to occur directly to a patient with real-time supervision by a pharmacist.

