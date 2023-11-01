Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.78, for a total value of $212,242.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,662,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,145 shares of company stock valued at $12,229,164. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on META shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $306.75. 7,258,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,720,875. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

