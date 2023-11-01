Metahero 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $647,114.08 (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $23.23 million and $647,114.08 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003066 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000541 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,966,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

