Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading 4.2% Higher

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
