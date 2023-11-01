MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ) Stock Price Up 1.1%

MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.21 and last traded at $73.21. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average daily volume of 405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.43.
MicroSectors Cannabis ETNs Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.21.
