Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.52

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $110.52 and last traded at $111.84, with a volume of 16969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Middleby Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.42.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 720 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,507,202.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,452. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,310.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,202.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

