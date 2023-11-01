MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-1.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-880 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $929.85 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $104.10.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKSI

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.80. 1,818,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,321. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.53 and a 200 day moving average of $92.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.57.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 45.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $1,170,522.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 11,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $1,170,522.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,326,367.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.