Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 19,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 175,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:MNPR Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Monopar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

