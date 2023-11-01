Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Stock Price Down 12.2%

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 19,524 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 175,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
Monopar Therapeutics Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 0.90.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Monopar Therapeutics
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Monopar Therapeutics
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- First Solar, an affordable, high-quality green investment
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 5 Dow stocks to track during the market correction
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Lean on these stocks during GDP expansion
Receive News & Ratings for Monopar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monopar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.